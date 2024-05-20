UZ Election: 3 hurt in pre-polls violence in Tangail

Houses, shops, election camps vandalised

At least three people were injured early yesterday during separate clashes among the supporters of two vice-chairman candidates competing in tomorrow's upazila elections in Tangail's Bhuapur.

Multiple houses, shops, and election camps were also vandalised centring the incidents that took place in Tarai, Dhublia, and Pachterilla village of the upazila's Falda union between 12:30am and 3:00am.

Meanwhile, the supporters of vice-chairman candidate Ariful Haque and supporters of his rival candidate Monirul Islam Babu clashed in the areas with local lethal weapons.

Later, they attacked houses, shops, and election camps of each other, leaving three people from both sides injured.

The injured have been treated at Bhuapur Upazila Health Complex.

Informed, police forces were deployed at the spots and the situation was brought under control.

Bhuapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Ullah said they were investigating the matter after getting direction from the Election Commission and Assistant Returning Officer (RO).

Assistant Returning Officer Mamunur Rashid, also upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Bhuapur, said that necessary legal steps will be taken in this regard after an investigation.

Tension among the supporters of the two candidates is prevailing in the area.