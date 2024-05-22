Upazila Election: Second phase too marked by low turnout

1 killed in polls violence in Cox’s Bazar

The second phase of the upazila elections also saw a low turnout yesterday like in the first phase.

The usual election-day fervour was missing as most of the voting centres across 156 upazilas wore a deserted look due to a poor presence of voters.

During the polls yesterday, sporadic incidents of violence left one person dead in Cox's Bazar and at least 20 others injured in other places.

After voting ended, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said that over 30 percent votes were cast in the second phase. "It was not encouraging."

He said a major political party boycotted the polls and also discouraged people from voting.

"This might be one of the main reasons for the low turnout. This can happen in democracy," Awal told reporters at the Election Commission office.

"There is no problem with our voting system. The crisis lies in politics. I think the problem of low turnout can be resolved if politics follows a healthy process," the CEC said.

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the turnout was satisfactory and the elections were held peacefully.

BNP, TIB, and some anti-national intellectuals were spreading propaganda and falsehood about the elections so that people lose interest in polls, he told journalists at the AL president's Dhanmondi office after the voting ended.

If the CEC's estimate is proven to be correct, this would be the lowest turnout in upazila polls since 2009, said EC sources.

The turnout was 36 percent in the first phase of upazila elections held on May 8.

The figure was 70.57 percent in the 2009 upazila polls, which dropped to 61.23 percent in 2014. On average, it stood at 40 percent in the 2019 upazila polls conducted in five phases.

In the January 7 national election, the voter turnout was 42 percent.

The BNP and many other political parties are staying off the upazila polls, like they did during the January 7 national election saying that the EC is "not capable of holding the elections in a free and fair manner".

POLLS VIOLENCE

In Cox's Bazar, Saifur Alam, 38, of Mammora village, a supporter of chairman candidate Abu Taleb, was stabbed to death by rivals in Eidgaon upazila yesterday evening.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Taleb, president of the upazila unit AL, alleged that activists of his rival candidate Samsul Alam, who contested the polls with "motorbike" symbol, carried out the attack in Mammora village.

Delwar, a supporter of Taleb, said, "A group of activists of the chairman aspirant who contested the polls with 'motorbike' symbol tried to abduct me. When Saifur came to my rescue, they stabbed him to death on the spot."

Samsul could not be contacted over the phone for comments.

Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar police, said Saifur was killed in a clash between the supporters of two chairman candidates and it took place far away from the polling station.

Police were investigating the incident, he said.

In Chattogram, at least 15 people were injured as supporters of two chairman candidates clashed at Jobra Government Primary School polling centre in Hathazari upazila.

In Rajshahi, at least eight people were injured in two clashes between the supporters of two chairman contenders at two polling stations.

At least 12 houses of supporters of a chairman aspirant were set on fire allegedly by rivals in Para Kachua village of Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila.

In Jajira upazila of Shariatpur, at least five journalists and a policeman were injured in an attack allegedly by supporters of a chairman candidate.

In Cumilla, another journalist was physically assaulted at Shishpur Government Primary School polling centre of Cumilla Sadar South upazila.In Gazipur, an assistant presiding officer was injured in an attack by the supporters of a chairman aspirant in Sreepur upazila.

In Laxmipur, a union parishad chairman was detained by law enforcers for around four hours over influencing Ramganj upazila parishad polls.

In Noakhali's Sonaimuri upazila, a mobile court directed police to file a case against six polls officials on charges of assisting a man in casting fake votes.

MPS' RELATIVES DID WELL

According to unofficial results of yesterday's polls till 11:45pm, almost all the relatives of the AL lawmakers, who took part in the elections defying the party's directives, have won.

Incumbent Chairman Nazrul Majid Mahmud, younger brother of Narsingdi-4 MP Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, was elected chairman of Manahardi upazila.

Nazrul Islam, brother of Jamalpur-1 MP Noor Mohammad, became the winner in the chairman polls to Bakshiganj Upazila Parishad.

Incumbent Chairman Golam Hasnayen Russel, son of Pabna-3 MP Mokbul Hossain, became Bhangura upazila chairman.

Jamil Hasan Durjoy, brother of Gazipur-3 lawmaker and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali, was elected as Sreepur upazila chairman.

Ehsanul Hakim Sadhon, cousin of Rajbari-2 MP and Railways Minister Zillul Hakim, became Baliakandi upazila chairman.

Sirajul Islam Khan Raju, father of Bogura-3 MP Khan Mohammad Saifullah Al Mehedi, won Adamdighi upazila chairman post.

Naeem Hasan Joarder, nephew of Chaudnaga-1 MP Solaiman Haque Joarder, was elected as Chuadanga Sadar upazila chairman.

Bulbul Ahmed Token, brother of Kushtia-1 MP Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, won the chairman polls to Daulatpur Upazila Parishad.

Incumbent Chairman Faizul Haque Rome, uncle-in-law of Narail-2 lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, won Lohagara upazila chairman post.

However, incumbent Chairman Golam Sarwar, younger brother of Comilla-10 MP AHM Mustafa Kamal, lost the polls in Cumilla Sadar South upazila.

Seventeen chairman aspirants, who are relatives of AL lawmakers, took part in yesterday's polls, according to Transparency International Bangladesh.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]