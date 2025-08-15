They won’t boycott polls

Salahuddin Ahmed says about parties threatening to pull out

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday brushed aside any concern about the upcoming national polls amid boycott calls by some political parties.

Asked if he is concerned that Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties may boycott the election, the BNP leader said political parties which are now vocal about boycotting the polls "directly or indirectly are risking their political capital.

"Those saying there will be no election without all their demands met -- reforms and justice -- are just making street talks," he told reporters at his Gulshan residence.

"I don't think that a new political party and two other parties, who are giving various speeches and statements, will take such a decision to boycott polls," he added.

He said the chief adviser, in his speech to the nation, clearly said that reform proposals with national consensus will be implemented by the next parliament.

"We have given our commitment to it. We have also promised to sign the national charter," he added.

Replying to a question, Salahuddin said that there is no possibility for an electoral alliance with Jamaat.

Saying people have fought for 16 years for their voting rights, Salahuddin said parties discouraging voting would be rejected by the public.

He said some parties, as a political strategy, are making various statements to put pressure on the BNP.

"I will call on everyone that, in the national interest, we should rise above narrow party interests and work together on this path of democratic transition."

Salahuddin said, "We hope they will realise that there is no alternative to holding a free and fair election. So, to avoid the uncertainty like in the past, all political statements should be made keeping this in mind. This is our advice".

When asked if there could be attempts by any political groups to obstruct the polls process, Salahuddin said, "I don't think any party will take that risk."

He said certain political leaders are making "street talks" for various strategic reasons to create pressure, but it seems they do not genuinely intend to boycott the polls.

The BNP leader said the party has already announced its election strategy, which is to take part in the polls as part of an alliance with those who participated in the movement against the Awami League's fascist rule.

Salahuddin advised the parties with doubts about the polls to contact the government and the Election Commission and hold discussions to settle the differences.

He said an operation by joint forces to recover illegal weapons should be carried out under a proper plan, which would bring relief to the public.

"If these illegal weapons remain in the field, the fallen fascist forces could create a chaotic situation during the polls. This cannot be ruled out."