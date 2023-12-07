No outside pressure over election

Says EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir yesterday said the EC is not facing pressure from outside regarding the upcoming national polls.

The foreigners, who have met the Election Commissioners, did not put any pressure on the EC. Foreigners have no right to put pressure on this (election), said Alamgir while talking to reporters at Jamalpur District Commissioner's office.

He earlier held a views-exchange meeting with Jamalpur DC and officials of police and other government organisations entrusted to hold the 12th national election.

He also said the EC would ensure a safe environment for voters to exercise their franchises going to the polling centres.