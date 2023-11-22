National polls: EC won't transfer any field-level official without reason

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today said the commission will not transfer any field level government and police officials unless it has reasonable grounds.

"If an official's actions demonstrate that they are not neutral in the performance of their duties, the commission will transfer them," he said while talking to reporters at his EC office.

He also said the commission took steps to transfer the Jamalpur DC even before announcement of the election schedule as he talked in favour of the ruling party lawmaker.

Alamgir said that according to the Representation of the People Order-1972, officials like divisional commissioner and metropolitan commissioner of police and all officers below them cannot be transferred without the permission of the Election Commission.

"The government cannot transfer them if they want to", he added.