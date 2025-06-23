Mob assaults ex-CEC Nurul Huda before his arrest

Former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda, who oversaw the 2018 national polls, was arrested after a mob assaulted him at his Uttara residence yesterday evening,

Hours before his arrest, the BNP filed a case against him and 23 others over electoral irregularities.

EC officials said this is probably the first time a former CEC has been detained over issues related to elections.

Mohidul Islam, deputy commissioner (Uttara division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said a team from the Uttara West Police Station made the arrest around 7:30pm.

He added that Huda was shown arrested in the case lodged against him earlier in the day, and taken into the DB custody for the sake of his security.

A video that was making the rounds on social media shows Huda, dressed in a white T-shirt and lungi, with a garland of shoes around his neck. He is surrounded by a group of unidentified individuals. At one point, a bearded man strikes Huda in the face twice with a shoe, while others nearby appear to attempt to stop the assault.

During the incident, some people were heard chanting slogans: "Rony Bhaier Bhoy Nai, Rajpath chari nai [Don't be afraid, Rony Bhai, we haven't left the streets]."

A few seconds later, a policeman grabbed Huda by his left hand and took him away. At that moment, someone was heard saying, "We've been keeping him [Huda] on watch since last night [Saturday]."

When the former CEC was being put into a police vehicle, slogans "Oi sei netri Khaleda Zia, Zia ... Khaleda" [There she is, our leader, Khaleda Zia ... Zia ... Khaleda] and "Nurul Hudar dui gale, juta maro taley taley [Slap Nurul Huda with shoes -- both cheeks]" were chanted.

Asked about the assault on Huda, Deputy Commissioner Mohidul said, "I'm not aware of the matter."

Pressed further about the video, he said, "I haven't seen the video. I don't know anything about it.

"As he [Huda] was the chief election commissioner and conducted such an election, many people were aggrieved. A large number of people surrounded his house. As soon as we reached the spot, we immediately took him into custody. However, I cannot confirm whether any incidents occurred before the police reached the spot."

Nazmul Hasan, organising secretary of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, told this newspaper that the man, who hit Huda with a shoe, is only a supporter of the organisation at the ward level. He doesn't hold any post.

He added, "Former chief election commissioner Nurul Huda is mainly responsible for ruining Bangladesh's voting system. He also helped the fascists stay in power. He should be punished for taking away people's rights to vote. That's why he must face trial."

Yesterday afternoon, the BNP filed a case against three former CECs, including Huda, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 10 election commissioners, and 10 others over election irregularities with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The two other CECs are Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and Kazi Habibul Awal, who presided over the national elections of 2014 and 2024 respectively.

The KM Nurul Huda-led commission became controversial after the December 2018 general election with opposition parties alleging ballot-box stuffing the night before election day.

In January 2019, the Jatiya Oikya Front alleged before the EC that between 30 and 60 percent of the votes were cast the night before.

The same month, Transparency International, Bangladesh, in a study found that stamping of ballots took place the night before the election day in more than one centre in 33 of the 50 surveyed constituencies.

The Awami League won 288 out of 300 parliamentary seats in that election.

GOVT ISSUES WARNING

The government in a statement last night said police arrested Huda in connection with a specific case. It came to the government's notice that a "mob" created a chaotic situation, and the accused was physically assaulted during the incident.

"The government once again urges all citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

"All accused will be brought to justice in accordance with the country's law, and decisions on sub judice matters and individuals will be made by courts."

Assaulting the accused and subjecting them to physical abuse is illegal and a criminal offence. The law enforcement agencies will identify those responsible for instigating chaos through mob action and will take appropriate steps against them.