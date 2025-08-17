Election will be held as announced

Says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday ruled out any possibility of changing the election timeframe announced by the chief adviser.

"The chief adviser has spoken. None of us has anything to add beyond that. The election will be held in the month [February] he announced," Jahangir told reporters after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market in Dhaka.

"We don't need to pay attention to what others are saying. Some parties may try to resist," he said, adding that the people will ultimately decide.

"Once people decide to vote, no one will be able to stop them," he added.

Jahangir also urged educated citizens to take the lead in setting examples of discipline in society.

"You are the most educated segment of society, yet often the hardest to guide. If you truly want to see progress, the change must begin with you," he said.

Speaking about the food prices, Jahangir said recent floods and heavy rainfall had pushed up vegetable prices. He accused middlemen -- often from privileged backgrounds -- of profiting at the expense of both farmers and consumers.

"Farmers are not getting fair prices for potatoes, while consumers are paying more for vegetables because of middlemen. If farmers don't get fair returns, they won't cultivate potatoes next season, which could again drive prices up," he warned.

On environmental concerns, Jahangir called for a nationwide shift from polythene bags to jute alternatives.

"Polythene damages soil, blocks drainage, and does not decompose. It has no benefit … If we replace polythene with jute bags, it will help farmers, improve public health, and protect the environment. If we return to jute bags, everyone will benefit," he said.

The adviser also issued a stern warning against extortion rackets, particularly in the Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas.

"Let me be clear: no extortionist will be allowed to remain in Bangladesh, no matter how powerful they are. Anyone involved in extortion will be brought to justice. But we need your cooperation in identifying them and supporting law enforcement instead of shielding them," Jahangir said.