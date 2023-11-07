EC yet to decide on appointing polls officials

Election commissioners are yet to reach a unanimous decision about the process of appointing polling officials for the next national election.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman is for the appointment of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers through a committee involving the local administration and police in the selection process, said EC sources.

The four other commissioners are in favour of giving the responsibility to returning officers in line with the Representation of the People Order-1972, the sources added.

Usually, returning officers appoint them after the announcement of the polls schedule.

Anisur could not be contacted over the phone for comments.

Asked about differences of opinion among commissioners, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said he was not aware of the issue. "There were no talks outside that law, and there are no differences of opinion."

"Is there any scope of going outside the law?" he asked in reply to a query whether the polling officials would be appointed as per the law.

The EC will need to appoint over 42,000 presiding officers, one for each polling centre, 2.61 lakh assistant presiding officers, one for each polling booth, and 5.22 lakh polling officers, two for each polling booth.

Last month, Anisur and another commissioner did not agree with the commission's statement in the concept note regarding the absence of a conducive environment for the national polls. The note was sent to the participants of an EC workshop.

In the note, the EC said the expected environment is yet to be created for holding a free, fair, participatory, and festive election.