EC plans to deploy armed forces from December 29

The Election Commission is planning to deploy the armed forces for 13 days from December 29 to January 10, said sources.

The 12th national election is scheduled to be held on January 7.

The armed forces will work as striking forces and act as per instruction of the Election Commission.

However, the sources said all decisions regarding the deployment will be finalised if President Mohammed Shahabuddin approves the proposal.

"Deployment of armed forces members from December 29 to January 10 was in the discussion [at today's meeting with EC]," Armed Forces Division Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman told reporters after the meeting at the EC office.

"The Election Commission will request the president for deployment. The armed forces will be deployed in the election if the president agrees," Wakar said.

A total of 414 platoons of the army and 48 platoons of the navy were deployed under the 'aid to the civil power' for eight days from December 24, 2018, to January 1, 2019, during the last election as a striking force.

The polls took place on December 30.

During the 10th parliamentary election, the army was on the field as a striking force from December 26, 2013, to January 9, 2014—a total of 15 days.

The election took place on January 5, 2014.