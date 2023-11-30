Elections
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:59 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 06:14 PM

Elections

BNP leader Shajahan to contest polls with AL ticket

He says that he has resigned from BNP
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:59 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 06:14 PM
BNP leader, BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar
BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar. Photo: Star

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar today said he has resigned from the party and gotten nomination from the ruling Awami League to contest the January 7 general election from Jhalakathi-1.

He made the surprising announcement at a press conference at the city's Kawran Bazar this evening.

Biplab Barua, AL's office secretary confirmed the development to The Daily Star. 

The BNP Vice Chairman was arrested in a case filed over setting a bus on fire in Dhaka's New Market area in early November. He walked out of jail on bail yesterday.

Farhana Yasmin, assistant returning officer of Rajapur upazila, confirmed that Shajahan submitted the nomination papers for Jhalakathi-1 online from AL.

Before that, BH Harun, the incumbent AL MP in the constituency, also submitted his nomination papers from the ruling party.

Harun was among the 298 candidates announced by AL for the upcoming national election.

|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি থেকে পদত্যাগের ঘোষণা দিয়ে আ. লীগের প্রার্থী হলেন শাহজাহান ওমর

বিএনপির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান শাহজাহান ওমর আওয়ামী লীগে যোগ দিয়েছেন। দল থেকে পদত্যাগের কথা জানিয়ে তিনি বলেছেন, আগামী জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে তিনি ঝালকাঠি-১ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করার জন্য ক্ষমতাসীন...

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকারি প্রটোকল নিয়ে মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন হুইপ সামশুল হক চৌধুরী

৪০ মিনিট আগে
