BNP leader Shajahan to contest polls with AL ticket

He says that he has resigned from BNP

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar today said he has resigned from the party and gotten nomination from the ruling Awami League to contest the January 7 general election from Jhalakathi-1.

He made the surprising announcement at a press conference at the city's Kawran Bazar this evening.

Biplab Barua, AL's office secretary confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The BNP Vice Chairman was arrested in a case filed over setting a bus on fire in Dhaka's New Market area in early November. He walked out of jail on bail yesterday.

Farhana Yasmin, assistant returning officer of Rajapur upazila, confirmed that Shajahan submitted the nomination papers for Jhalakathi-1 online from AL.

Before that, BH Harun, the incumbent AL MP in the constituency, also submitted his nomination papers from the ruling party.

Harun was among the 298 candidates announced by AL for the upcoming national election.