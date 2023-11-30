Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 07:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 07:20 PM

Politics

BNP expels Shahjahan over AL nomination

BNP leader, BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar
BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar. Photo: Star

BNP today expelled Barrister Shahjahan Omar for violating party discipline by opting to contest the polls with Awami League ticket.

Mohammad Shahjahan Omar has been expelled from all the party posts, read a press release issued by BNP today. His primary membership in the party has also been revoked.

Shahjahan Omar was the vice chairman of BNP.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi signed the press release.

Earlier today, Shahjahan said he resigned from BNP and got the nomination from the ruling Awami League to contest the January 7 national elections from Jhalakathi-1.

He made the surprising announcement at a press conference at the city's Kawran Bazar this evening.

Biplab Barua, AL's office secretary confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Shahjahan was arrested in a case filed over setting a bus on fire in Dhaka's New Market area in early November. He walked out of jail on bail yesterday.

Farhana Yasmin, assistant returning officer of Rajapur upazila, confirmed that Shajahan submitted the nomination papers for Jhalakathi-1 online from AL.

Before that, BH Harun, the incumbent AL MP in the constituency, also submitted his nomination papers from the ruling party.

Harun was among the 298 candidates announced by AL for the upcoming national election.

