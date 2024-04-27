BNP expels 73 activists for taking part in UZ polls

The BNP has expelled 73 leaders and activists for contesting the May 8 upazila polls defying the party's decision.

A notice containing their names was sent to the media yesterday afternoon.

The notice, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, said they were relieved of all party posts and primary membership as per its constitution.

According to BNP sources, those expelled are vying for upazila parishad chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairman posts.

Among the 73, 28 are running for upazila chairman, 24 for vice-chairman, and 21 for female vice-chairman.

The BNP standing committee, the party's highest policy-making body, in a meeting decided to boycott the upazila polls. Following the decision, various attempts were made to keep the party men away from the elections, to be held in four phases.

The party communicated the decision of the standing committee to the candidates.

Besides, central, divisional, and district-level leaders of the party were tasked with convincing the aspirants not to take part in the elections.

Despite these efforts, many former and current BNP leaders have joined the upazila election race.

Although the BNP decided not to take part in the polls as a political party, many party leaders had favoured allowing its members to contest the polls as independent candidates.

They argued that this would ultimately help boost the morale of the party's grassroots and step up organisational activities.

A BNP leader, wishing not to be named, yesterday said the ruling Awami League will benefit if the BNP allows its leaders to run in the polls.

To show the elections competitive, the ruling party did not nominate anyone for upazila chairman posts so that others take part in the polls, he added.

The BNP earlier had expelled some leaders for participating in the January 7 parliamentary polls.