1,786 to contest first phase of upazila polls

At least 1,786 candidates will contest in the first phase of upazila election as the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the aspirants concluded today.

During the scrutiny, returning officers cancelled the candidatures of 104 aspirants. Of them, 46 were vying for chairman posts, 40 for vice chairman posts, and 18 for the vice chairman posts reserved for women.

A total of 1,890 aspirants had submitted nomination papers to contest the first phase of elections in 150 upazilas.

After the scrutiny, the number of valid candidates for chairman position stood at 649, for vice chairman posts at 684, and for vice chairman posts reserved for women at 453.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.

A total of 161 upazilas will go to polls on May 21 in the second phase, and 112 upazilas will go to polls on May 29 in the third phase.

The fourth phase is expected to take place on June 5.