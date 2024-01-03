National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:04 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:06 PM

Public holiday declared on election day

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a gazette notification declaring a general holiday on the day of the 12th parliamentary election.

The gazette notification is signed by Sonia Hassan, deputy secretary of the ministry.

At the request of the Election Commission, all public, semi-public, autonomous and private offices, institutions, and organisations will be closed to allow all employees to exercise their voting rights across the country, the notice said.

Private and public educational institutions will also be shut for the occasion.

