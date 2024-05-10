Work-abstention: Teachers suspend movement

The Bangladesh Secondary Assistant Teachers' Association has opted to suspend its planned one-hour abstention from work programme scheduled for tomorrow.

The association's vice president, Mohammad Yasin, confirmed the information through a press release this afternoon.

The movement was originally intended as a protest against the government's decision to keep all secondary schools open on Saturdays.

The decision to postpone the movement programme was taken during a virtual meeting of the association's central committee held on Thursday, chaired by President Jahangir Hossain and General Secretary Nur Alam Biplob.

In a statement issued after the meeting, they said that the decision to suspend the work abstention programme was taken in light of the upcoming exam schedule and the temporary nature of the Saturday classes.

Earlier, in protest of keeping schools open on Saturdays, they had announced a one-hour abstention from work from 10:00am to 11:00am on May 11.

They said the exact duration or how for many Saturdays the schools would remain open has not been clarified by the ministry, leading to dissatisfaction and unrest among teachers, students, and parents.

However, after receiving assurances from education ministry officials that the Saturday classes would be temporary and that no exams would be held on Saturdays during the upcoming exam period, they postponed the scheduled movement for tomorrow, the press release said.

The education ministry decided to keep the schools open on Saturdays following school closures amid heatwave to make up the losses in syllabus.