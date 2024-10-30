Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges lift blockade at Science Lab

Education adviser urges students to be patient and return to their institutions

Students of the seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges lifted the blockade at the Science Lab intersection at 5:00pm today, six hours after taking to the streets to press home their demand for the formation of a separate autonomous university for their institutions.

According to Nayim Hawlader, a Dhaka College student and organiser of the protest, they have postponed their blockade programme till Saturday, and during this three-day break, they will wait for feedback from the authorities concerned, including the education ministry and Dhaka University.

"We will arrange a press conference on Saturday where we will announce further proceedings in this regard," added Nayim.

Meanwhile, Education Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud, in a statement today, requested students to be patient and return to their respective educational institutions as a committee has already been formed in this regard which will submit their report within the next six weeks.

"The problem started a few years ago with an unwise decision to take seven Dhaka colleges out of National University and incorporate them into Dhaka University. As a result, problems rose on both sides of Dhaka University and Seven Colleges. For this, students of those seven colleges had to suffer various difficulties and discriminations. The issues are complex and require at least some time to consider what a fair solution can be," he said in the statement.

"As a teacher, I have every sympathy for the fair demands of students but it must be remembered that there is no precedent for giving an immediate decision to form a new university through student blockades, agitations and ultimatums," he added.

The students, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the committee, saying that the body does not include any educationists or student representation.

"We want representation from all stakeholders in the committee. We will only leave the streets for good once we have a separate commission," Nayim told The Daily Star over phone this evening.

City dwellers had to endure immense suffering as vehicular movement through the Science Lab intersection remained halted since 11:00am today. Many commuters had to resort to walking to reach their desired destinations.