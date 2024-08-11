Student politics banned at Ruet

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) has banned all kinds of student politics at the university.

The decision was taken in the 105th (emergency) meeting of the Ruet Syndicate, said an office order signed by its registrar (Acting) yesterday, reports a correspondent from Rajshahi University.

According to Section 44(4) and 44(5) of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology Act, 2003, no teacher, officer, or employee of this university can be involved with any political organisation. Those who disobey this order will be punished according to the relevant provisions of the university, said the notice.

According to another office order, all students studying at the university are completely prohibited from involvement in any kind of political organisation and the activities of any of its affiliates. Those who disobey this order will be punished according to the relevant provisions of the university.

Earlier, the Ruet students pressed on to realise their 12-point demands, which included banning all kinds of party politics. The demands were stated in a letter sent to the Ruet VC on behalf of the general students yesterday afternoon.