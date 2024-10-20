Never too late: Couple passes HSC exams alongside their son

Faruk Hossain and Jakiya Sultana, a couple in their forties, have just passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams. What makes this achievement even more remarkable? They did so alongside their son, Hujjatul Islam Fahim.

Faruk and Jakiya's story begins much earlier. The two married as teenagers back in 2002.

Caught up in the responsibilities of married life, they dropped out of school and moved to Dhaka in search of work. Over the next two decades, they raised three children, settling into the rhythms of family life and livelihood.

However, somewhere along the way, Faruk and Jakiya felt an urge to return to the books they once put aside. "To be honest, I wasn't serious about my studies back when I was in school," Faruk reflected.

"Life happened -- we got married young, had responsibilities. But later, we realised how important education is, not just for us, but for our children too."

Determined to continue what they had started as teenagers, the couple enrolled in Khoyran Lukman Hakim Technical School in Sujanagar of Pabna. Fahim, their school-going son, cheered them on.

Together, the family took their Secondary School Certificate exams in 2022. All three passed.

"When I saw how hard they were trying, it gave me the drive to keep going too," Fahim said. "They're my role models now," he added.

With Fahim's encouragement, Faruk and Jakiya decided to take things further. Enrolling in Satbaria Degree College in Sujanagar upazila, they set their sights on the HSC exams.

Fahim, who was studying at Willes Little Flower School and College in Dhaka, would take the same exam that year.

The results, published on October 15, painted a picture of collective success. Faruk scored an impressive GPA of 4.71, Jakiya 4.25, and Fahim secured 4.17.

For this family, it's not just about the numbers but the journey they have shared.

"We've always wanted to give our children what we missed out on," said Jakiya. "But at some point, we also realised we owed it to ourselves to finish what we started. Maybe we'll even graduate together."

The couple's determination has inspired those around them. Family members and villagers have praised their perseverance.

Faruk's brother, Rannu Bishwas, recalled how different things were in the past. "When Faruk was a regular student, he'd miss classes to hang out with friends. Now, to see him and Jakiya pushing themselves to study again is really inspiring."

Abdul Baset Bachchu, principal of Satbaria Degree College, said the couple's journey has left a lasting impression on the local community. "They've shown that age is no barrier to education. Their indomitable spirit will inspire not only their children but also other students in the village."

The couple, undeterred by the years they've lost, now look forward to continuing their studies. "Who knows," Faruk said with a smile, "maybe we will graduate alongside our son."

For Fahim, nothing could be prouder. "This is the happiest thing for me," he said, "to have shared this journey with them."