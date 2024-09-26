Education
Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:03 AM

Most Viewed

Education

HSC results by mid-Oct

Grades to be based on SSC performance for cancelled exams
Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:03 AM
HSC results based on SSC marks
Representational image/File

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams will be finalised through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams will be calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.

For subjects where exams were conducted, the answer sheets will be evaluated based on the full marks for those subjects, said Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

The underlying effects of auto-pass in HSC

The HSC results are expected to be published by mid-October, he added.

This year's HSC exams, which began on June 30, were disrupted due to deadly violence during the quota reform protests. The remaining exams were postponed, and after the fall of Hasina-led government, the interim government rescheduled the exams for September 11.

However, amid protests by some HSC candidates, the remaining exams were cancelled on August 20.

Over 14 lakh students were registered for this year's HSC examinations under nine general education, technical, and madrasa boards. 

Related topic:
HSC results based on SSC marksHSC results 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে দ্বিপক্ষীয় সহযোগিতা পুনরুজ্জীবিত করতে আগ্রহী পাকিস্তান
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে দ্বিপক্ষীয় সহযোগিতা পুনরুজ্জীবিত করতে আগ্রহী পাকিস্তান

বাংলাদেশের বস্ত্র ও চামড়া খাতে বিনিয়োগ করতে আগ্রহী পাকিস্তান।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

হিলি স্থলবন্দর দিয়ে ভারত থেকে এলো ৪৭ মেট্রিক টন আলু

৯ মিনিট আগে