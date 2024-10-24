Government must act wisely to resolve the HSC debacle

Re-evaluation of HSC results risks setting a dangerous precedent

There is perhaps no easy way out of the HSC-shaped hole the government has dug for itself. The ongoing protests by a section of HSC examinees—who failed or did poorly in the exams—mark a disaster that has been in the marking since August 15, when the government hastily announced new dates for the six previously postponed exams in a country still very much in turmoil, and then again hastily cancelled them altogether when students staged a protest at the Secretariat on August 20. This led to the adoption of a unique evaluation method that combined students' scores from the completed HSC exams with their SSC scores for the cancelled subjects, through a process called "subject mapping."

However, since the results were published on October 15, underperforming students have been demanding "equitable" results through a re-evaluation of all subjects using SSC scores, which would effectively amount to automatic passes for all. This is a classic example of how one poorly handled crisis can lead to another. The government may say this is not entirely their fault. This year's HSC and equivalent exams began on June 30, but after seven exams, nationwide protests demanding reforms to the government job quota system led to multiple postponements. Six subject exams and practical tests were still pending when the Awami League government was toppled on August 5. But while the interim administration may have inherited this crisis, its handing of subsequent developments has left a lot to be desired.

Had it refused to concede to the demands for an "auto pass" on August 20, and instead rescheduled the postponed exams to a more appropriate time, there would have been no question about the evaluation method and the current crisis might have been avoided. Reportedly, after Wednesday's disruptive incidents at the Secretariat, a case has been filed in which 26 students have been arrested and later jailed, while 26 others have been released into the custody of their guardians. The question is, what to do now? Recent developments have again raised the risk of the government acting under pressure, and acting poorly, but we urge it to hold its ground this time and take decisions that serve our best interests.

As experts have pointed out to this daily, the demands for re-evaluation of HSC results are "illogical" and "unacceptable", with far-reaching consequences for the nation. Granting passes without proper evaluations is not only unfair to the students who worked hard to succeed; it also risks setting a dangerous precedent for future students who may seek similar concessions. This may leave future generations ill-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the country. The government must keep in mind that short-term fixes—as we have also seen during the Covid pandemic when automatic promotions were granted—have long-term effects. So, it must rectify its mistakes in this issue and focus on much-need reforms in the education sector through proper consultations with the stakeholders.