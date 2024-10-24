Protest over poor HSC results: 26 students sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent 26 students to jail in a case filed over protest at the secretariat in Dhaka demanding a re-evaluation of their HSC results.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain passed the order after investigation officer Ekramul Haque, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced them before the court and sought their confinement in jail, said a court staffer.

The latest development came after Raihan Uddin, a sub-inspector, filed an attempted murder case with Shahbagh Police Station accusing the 26 students.

Yesterday, a total of 54 students were detained for entering the secretariat and staging a protest demanding re-evaluation of their HSC results. Of them, 28 were released under the custody of their guardians, the rest were sued.

The protest, led by HSC students who failed or performed poorly in the exams, took place around 3:00pm yesterday in front of the main gate of building-6 at the secretariat, where the Ministry of Education is located.

A large contingent of police officers and army personnel were present at the scene. At one point, police chased and dispersed the students, detaining over 50 of them yesterday.