Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:56 PM

HSC results to be published on October 15

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:24 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:56 PM
HSC results 2024 publication date
Representational photo/Star File

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on October 15.

Dhaka Education Board's Chairman and head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

The results will be published around 11:00am, Prof Tapan added.

The results this year were prepared through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams were calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.

HSC student studying.
For subjects where exams were conducted, the answer sheets were evaluated based on the full marks for those subjects.

This year's HSC exams, which began on June 30, were disrupted due to deadly violence during the quota reform protests. The remaining exams were postponed, and after the fall of the Hasina-led government, the interim government rescheduled the exams for September 11.

However, amid protests by some HSC candidates, the remaining exams were cancelled on August 20.

Over 14 lakh students were registered for this year's HSC examinations under nine general education, technical, and madrasa boards.

