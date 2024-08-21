Remaining HSC exams cancelled in face of protest

Decision on results to come later

HSC examinees protesting inside Bangladesh Secretariat yesterday demanding cancellation of their remaining tests. They blocked the gate of the Secretariat and prevented people from getting in and out of the compound. Photo: Collected

The government yesterday cancelled the previously postponed Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations after hundreds of students entered the Secretariat and demonstrated for hours.

The students gathered in front of the Secretariat in the morning and around 2:00pm, they entered the premises defying restrictions at the gate and then demonstrated there until around 5:00pm.

A 10-member delegation met Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud to submit a memorandum. But at one stage, several hundred students went to the education ministry on the 18th and 19th floors.

Hasnat Abdullah, a key organiser of the student movement against discrimination, tried in vain to calm the protesters.

By 4:00pm, the protesters blocked the gates of the Secretariat, barring anyone from leaving or entering the premises.

They said many of their classmates would not be able to sit for the tests because of injuries they received during the mass uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

They demanded cancellation of the tests and urged the authorities to determine the scores of the cancelled exams based on the results they obtained in the corresponding SSC tests of each student.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said in a statement that the decision to cancel the exams was made due to "unavoidable circumstances".

He told reporters at the Secretariat that officials had yet to decide how the results would be determined.

The cancelled tests were scheduled to begin from September 11.

In the morning, Adviser Wahiduddin decided at a meeting that the HSC exams would be postponed for two more weeks and be held with half the usual number of questions.

On Monday, students demonstrated in front of Dhaka Education Board.

The HSC and equivalent exams began on June 30 across all education boards except Sylhet, where exams started later due to flooding. After eight days, the exams were postponed amid student protests across the country.

The exams were further delayed after questions papers stored at various police stations were burnt.

On August 15, authorities announced that the remaining HSC exams would resume on September 11 and were expected to conclude by October 8.

In 2020, HSC and equivalent exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students received results based on their SSC and JSC scores.