Education
Star Digital Report
Thu May 9, 2024 08:29 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 08:38 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Exempt us from taxes, private varsity trustees urge president

Star Digital Report
Thu May 9, 2024 08:29 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 08:38 PM
Photo: Collected

Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB), the guild of private university trustees, today, sought President Mohammed Shahabuddin's cooperation to exempt the "non-profit institutions" from taxes.

They also requested the intervention of the chancellor of all universities to introduce PhD programmes at private universities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The representatives of APUB, led by its President Sheikh Kabir Hossain, made this request during a courtesy call to Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban, said an APUB press statement.

The APUB leaders also expressed the desire to have their representatives at the University Grants Commission.

"The chancellor… assured them of cooperation in all possible cases," the statement added.

Shahabuddin emphasised the importance of maintaining educational quality at private universities alongside expanding higher education.

 

 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড, এনবিআর, সালমান এফ রহমান,
|অর্থনীতি

করদাতাদের ওপরই বেশি চাপ দিচ্ছে এনবিআর: সালমান এফ রহমান

তিনি মন্তব্য করেন, ডলারের দাম বাড়ায় দেশে রপ্তানির ওপর প্রচুর প্রভাব পড়বে। ফলে প্রবাসী আয় ও রপ্তানিমুখী শিল্প উপকৃত হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অনলাইন জুয়া-বেটিং-গেমিংয়ের কারণে অর্থপাচার বাড়ছে: অর্থমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification