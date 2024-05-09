Exempt us from taxes, private varsity trustees urge president

Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB), the guild of private university trustees, today, sought President Mohammed Shahabuddin's cooperation to exempt the "non-profit institutions" from taxes.

They also requested the intervention of the chancellor of all universities to introduce PhD programmes at private universities.

The representatives of APUB, led by its President Sheikh Kabir Hossain, made this request during a courtesy call to Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban, said an APUB press statement.

The APUB leaders also expressed the desire to have their representatives at the University Grants Commission.

"The chancellor… assured them of cooperation in all possible cases," the statement added.

Shahabuddin emphasised the importance of maintaining educational quality at private universities alongside expanding higher education.