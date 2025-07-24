Dhaka Central University admission tests Aug 22-23

Admission tests for the proposed Dhaka Central University, which includes seven government colleges in the capital, will be held on August 22 and 23 for the 2024-25 academic session.

Tests for the humanities group will take place on the afternoon of August 22. The science group exam will be held in the morning of August 23, followed by the business studies exam in the afternoon.

The schedule was finalised by the central coordination committee and the committee of principals, said Prof AKM Elias, principal of Dhaka College and interim administrator of Dhaka Central University.

He said, "We have made good progress with the admission process. Unless any unexpected situation arises, the admission tests will be held as planned."

Earlier, on July 9, the Secondary and Higher Education Division approved to begin the admission process for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Dhaka Central University is being developed as a unified platform for seven colleges previously affiliated with the Dhaka University. These include Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Titumir College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women's College, Govt. Bangla College, and Govt Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Dhaka.