Changes being made to keep pace with world

Says PM on new curriculum

These youngsters had an exciting day at the PMO yesterday. Not only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over free textbooks to them, she also treated them with chocolates. The premier also launched the free textbook distribution programme among students for the 2024 academic year. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said changes are being made in the curriculum as the government wants to develop an education system of international standard in Bangladesh.

"We want our country to move, keeping pace with the world. This is why the changes are being made in the curriculum," she said while opening the free textbook distribution among students up to secondary level for the 2024 academic year.

She launched the event at her office by handing over books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning.

Hasina said she considers expenses for education as investment. "We'll allocate whatever needed for education," she added.

The PM said she wants to develop a nation with modern technology-knowledge-based education from an early age, and for this reason her government is giving importance to technical education and vocational training.

The prime minister called upon the students to study attentively.

"We want to make Bangladesh a poverty-free country. Only education can make a country free from poverty. That is why we have given the highest importance to education," she said.

Hasina wished all a Happy New Year on the eve of 2024.

The ministries concerned have taken necessary steps to distribute 30,70,83,517 copies of new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students this year throughout the country.

The textbooks have already been sent to upazilas in the country.