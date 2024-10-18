2 BCL leaders held while taking exams at RU

Two leaders of the Rajshahi University (RU) unit Chhatra League were arrested on Thursday from the campus when they came to sit for exams.

The arrestees are Alfi Shahreen Ariana, a student of Social Work department (2019-20 academic year) and general secretary of the Begum Rokeya Hall unit BCL, and Saikat Raihan, a student of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and joint general secretary of the RU IBA Faculty unit BCL.

Their peers refused to sit for the exam alongside them and handed them over to Motihar Police Station through the proctor's office.

According to the students' complaint, Saikat attacked students during the anti-discrimination student movement, and Ariana made a list of protesting female students and had them threatened for their participation.

RU Proctor Prof Mahbubur Rahman said police arrested two students from the campus. "I heard a case has been filed against them. The administration will look into the matter," he said.

Officer-in-Charge of Motihar Police Station Abdul Malek said the two were sent to the court yesterday.

He said a case was filed against them for attacking students during the student-led mass uprising.

Mentionable, Saikat Raihan was already accused in the case filed by a leader of RU Chhatra Dal on October 8 in this regard.