US values Bangladesh as a partner in Indo-Pacific region: Uzra Zeya

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has said the US values Bangladesh as a "partner" in the Indo-Pacific region and their "strong collaboration" as their leading partner on Rohingya response and number one source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

She shared a brief message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday as she had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin in Washington on October 11.

"Vital discussion with Foreign Secretary Uddin on US-Bangladesh humanitarian cooperation, accountability and democratic institutions, and support for labor rights," she posted.

The foreign secretary and under-secretar had "fruitful discussions" on the reforms of the democratic institutions and upholding of democratic values, accountability of human rights violations, humanitarian response and sustainable solutions of the Rohingya crisis, and labour rights issues, etc, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

He also had a "productive meeting" with US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at the State Department, affirming renewal of commitment to deepen and expand bilateral ties, strengthen collaboration on areas of mutual interest.

Their discussions focused on the US technical and financial support to reform initiatives of the interim government and addressing challenges, Rohingya issue, labour law reforms etc.

The foreign secretary had a separate meeting with acting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass and discussed ways to deepen bilateral collaboration building on the momentum in the Bangladesh-US relationship and to advance impactful cooperation in priority areas.

He also had discussions on diverse issues at a meeting with US Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia Lindsey W Ford at the White House.

They covered interim government's reform agenda, democratic transition, economic and security issues, regional stability, Rohingya crisis, labour law etc.

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin met Brendan Lynch, assistant USTR for South and Central Asia and discussed mutual cooperation to diversify export, DFQF access of RMGs produced from cotton imported from US, simplification of registration and reduction of registration fees for pharmaceutical products, labour law reforms, and access to US International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC).

A lunch meeting between the foreign secretary and key officials focussed on a wide range of issues of mutual interests.

US officials include Assistant Secretary Ambassador Donald Lu, Acting Assistant Secretary Marta C Youth, Deputy Assistant Secretary Nicole Chulick, Deputy Assistant Secretary Monica Ager Jacobsen, as well as Director Alla P Kamins.

The foreign secretary visited New York before his tour to Washington and is scheduled to leave Washington on October 14.