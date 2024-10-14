US hands over airfield support equipment to Bangladesh

The US Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative and the Office of Defence Cooperation at the US Embassy in Dhaka have handed over airfield support equipment, including telescopic forklifts and an aircraft tow tractor to Bangladesh Air Force's 212 Maintenance Unit.

The US embassy in Dhaka shared this information on its Facebook page yesterday.

It said Bangladesh Air Force contributes airlift capabilities to multiple UN peacekeeping missions across the globe, providing tactical airlift and airfield services.

In recent years, Bangladesh Air Force has also supported disaster response efforts in other friendly countries through its strategic and tactical airlift capabilities, often using its C-130 fleet.

US and Bangladesh Air Force cooperation on airlift also includes the conduct of Exercise Cope South where C-130 aircraft from both nations practice important skills including formation flying, airdrops, maintenance, and airfield operations, the statement said.

"Continued cooperation between the Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative, Pacific Air Forces, and the Bangladesh Air Force enhances peacekeeping, disaster response, and airlift readiness. This US-Bangladesh collaboration underlines our mutual dedication to promoting global peace and ensuring rapid disaster response, contributing to a safer world for all."