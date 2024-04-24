UK keen to extend cooperation in Bangladesh's aviation industry

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today said the UK is keen to extend cooperation on a wide range of potential new areas including developing the technical skills of Bangladesh's aviation industry, creating a trained workforce and further improving safety systems.

The UK envoy said this while meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Mohammad Faruk Khan at the latter's residence in the city.

Cooke said the UK wants to play the role of partner in transforming Bangladesh into an aviation hub.

She also said that the UK wants to cooperate in the development of the aviation industry in Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner said the UK has a long-standing partnership with Bangladesh's aviation industry.

"We have previously worked together in various sectors of the aviation industry, including the development of airport security systems," she added.

In response, the minister said, "We welcome the interest of the friendly country UK to successfully transform Bangladesh into an aviation hub. It will be a pleasure for our two countries to work together in the development of the aviation industry."

He also said opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the aviation industry will be explored.

Faruk Khan also said that the government is working to transform Bangladesh into a major aviation hub.

"Major development has been achieved in all the airports of the country including the construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and further development work is ongoing," he said.

"We are also working towards transforming Saidpur Airport into a regional hub. After the completion of the development of Saidpur Airport, it will play the role of a game changer in terms of regional connectivity, economy and trade between Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Bhutan," Farul Khan hoped.