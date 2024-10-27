Thailand to introduce e-visa for Bangladeshis early next year

The government of Thailand has decided to introduce e-visa facilities for Bangladesh passport holders traveling to Thailand.

Bangladeshi travellers may avail of this service from early next year.

The Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Ambassador Worawoot Pongprapant shared this information during a meeting held recently with a delegation from the Embassy of Bangladesh, led by the ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand.

Once the e-visa system is introduced, Bangladeshi passport holders will be able to apply for a Thai visa online from home, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok.

This service has already been introduced through 69 Thai embassies globally.

The director-general also mentioned that from December 19, 2024, visa waiver will be operationalized for official passport holders of both countries.

The related agreement, signed in Bangkok in April 2024, will take effect on that day.

Notably, visa waiver for diplomatic passport holders have been in place since 2018.

Ambassador Pongprapant advised Bangladeshi passport holders interested in long-term medical treatment in Thailand to apply for a Destination Thailand Visa (DTV).

The DTV, which also covers the attendee's visa, is valid for five years with each entry for six months. In this case, no recommendation letter from the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok will be required by Thai Immigration authorities for visa extension.

The Thai director general noted that some Bangladeshi applicants have been found to have submitted fake or falsified documents with their visa applications, leading to delay in visa processing.

The DG added that if this trend continued, the Thai authorities would be compelled to blacklist the relevant applicants. He advised applicants to exercise caution in this regard, especially when applying through an agent.