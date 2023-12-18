Superpowers want puppets that pretend to serve Bangladesh

Says MJ Akbar

Some superpowers want puppets who serve their interests in the guise of serving Bangladesh, said journalist and former Indian state minister for external affairs MJ Akbar yesterday.

"Remember, a nationalist can never be a puppet," he said in his keynote speech at a seminar titled "Bangladesh's achievements in 52 years and its place in the region and beyond in the coming decades," organised by the foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and FSA Rector Mashfee Binte Shams also spoke.

Akbar said Bangladesh is a focus of the superpowers because it is important politically, geopolitically and ecopolitically, adding that the country isn't helpless and isn't going to fall prey to the neo-colonisation -- a message that capitals may not have gotten.

Asked how Bangladesh should deal the India-China rivalry, he said, "You should take your own side."

About the threat of sanctions from the West if polls are not free and fair, Akbar said it is not right to think that Bangladesh will be afraid if someone invokes fear.

He added that the powers and superpowers can manipulate the radicals but not the true nationalists. "They want to corrupt liberalism and divide the polity of Bangladesh between radicals and less radical alternatives."

However, the Indian politician said, Bangladesh has to deal with all kinds of nations – friends, foes and those in between -- and suggested not to lose friends in efforts to placate enemies.

Stressing on the importance of democracy, Akbar said democracy never submits, dictatorship does.

"Those who don't protect democracy are condemned to lose it. It needs nurturing and safety."

The foreign policy expert also said one of the challenges for Bangladesh is internal strife unleashed by those who want to destroy the country's stability.

Democracy has four dimensions – modernity, freedom of conscience and faiths, gender emancipation and poverty elimination, he said, adding that Prime Minister Hasina has made significant contribution to the promotion of all of these dimensions.

He lauded Hasina, saying she is the second liberator of Bangladesh as she liberated democracy from dictatorship.

The noted journalist also said, "I believe Bangladesh will be able to face its own problems and challenges through its own efforts."

He put emphasis on home-grown solutions instead of external intervention.