Prof Ali Riaz pays courtesy call on US Chargé d'affaires

Prof Ali Riaz, vice president of the National Consensus Commission, paid a courtesy call on the US Chargé d'Affaires in Bangladesh, Tracey Ann Jacobson, this afternoon.

At the invitation of the US envoy, Prof Riaz, along with Monir Haidar, special assistant (Consensus) to the chief adviser, met her at the Chargé d'Affaires' Gulshan residence.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Prof Riaz said that Jacobson inquired about the progress of the commission's work and asked when its talks might conclude. He briefed her accordingly.