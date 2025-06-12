People ready, time right for the election

Yunus says about April timeline at Chatham House event

April 2026 is the right time for holding the general election and people are ready for it, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus said in a question-answer session at Chatham House in London yesterday.

Replying to a query from Chatham House Director and Chief Executive Bronwen Maddox about the controversy over the election timeline, Yunus said, "Well, I keep saying that we will have the most beautiful election we ever had in our history. The time is right. People are ready."

On a question from the audience as to whether he would be willing to be part of the next government, he said, "No way. No way. No way.

"I believe none of our cabinet members would want to do that. That's not our role. Our job is to manage a smooth transition and ensure the people are happy when we hand over power to the elected government. For us, ensuring a credible election is absolutely critical. If the election process is flawed, the whole issue will never be resolved."

Asked whether the interim government was excluding the Awami League and others who disagree with the proposed July Charter, he said, "Yeah, well, there's a debate about that too. Is the Awami League a political party? If they can kill young people in the street, make people disappear, steal money -- would you still call that a political party? That's the debate. This is not a judgment."

The interim government is not opting for a referendum because it can be pointless if the general public do not fully understand the complex issues of reform on which they would be asked to vote, he said.

"People might laugh it off or misunderstand what they're voting on. Instead, we are involving all political parties. If they can agree on the reforms, then it's more credible than putting everything into a referendum. Referendums have many issues -- as seen in other countries."

Prof Yunus reached London on Tuesday morning on a four-day visit.

He said political unity was the top priority of the interim government because it as the interim government intended to announce the July Charter next month, a year after the uprising in 2024.

"We've been holding meetings and discussing the creation of a July Charter. It's not easy to get all political parties to sit down and debate, but we are doing it.

"I promise you -- hopefully, I can deliver on this -- that by next month, July, the charter will be announced in the presence of all parties. That is the highest level of unity you can expect in any country, especially just a month or a year after a revolution."

The Consensus Commission led by the chief adviser himself is holding meetings with the political parties on reforms including of the constitution. The parties still have disagreements over several fundamental issues.

Also, the BNP demands the election by December this year, while the interim government declared early this month that the election would be in mid-April next year.

The National Citizen Party, however, had been seeking more reforms before elections. Meanwhile, activities of the Awami League have been banned until the completion of the trial of the perpetrators who committed crimes during the July uprising.

These issues are likely to be discussed at the meeting between Prof Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London tomorrow.

As the chief adviser was reminded that certain groups of people felt excluded and the administration remained silent when the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was demolished, he said, "Many issues hit us all at once. We couldn't handle everything immediately. It took time to bring things under control. One of our biggest tasks was restoring order."

Noting that there was mistrust about the police after the fall of the Awami League regime, he said, "So we had a deadlock. The police were afraid to do their jobs, and the people didn't accept them. It took time. But thankfully, I can report that things have calmed down now. People are beginning to accept the police again.

"Those identified as perpetrators of violence -- they've been removed from service and will face trial."