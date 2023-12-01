Not concerned over US policy on workers’ rights

Says Momen; foreign secy holds talks with US envoy

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said there was nothing to worry about regarding the recently-launched US policy on workers' rights, as businesses in Bangladesh and the US are operated by the private sector.

"Exports won't stop just because of a government directive. The private sector often doesn't care about the government. They import products because they get them at cheap prices, good quality and timely delivery," he told journalists at the foreign ministry.

He was asked about a recent letter sent by the Bangladesh embassy in Washington to the commerce ministry in Bangladesh, regarding the possible measures, like trade penalties and visa restrictions, over labour rights issues.

Momen, however, said he has not read the letter.

As per the memorandum rolled out by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 16, the US could impose sanctions, trade penalties and visa restrictions on the violators of labour rights under the new policy.

Yesterday, US Ambassador Peter Haas met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Padma state guest house.

Asked if the policy was discussed, the foreign minister said, "It was a routine meeting after the ambassador's return to Dhaka from leave, and that there is no reason to be worried about the US policy."

Meanwhile, the US embassy in a Facebook post reiterated Haas held a routine meeting "to discuss the ongoing developments" in the bilateral relationship.

Asked if such measures would affect Bangladesh's RMG sector, whose major markets are in the US and EU, Momen said, "We don't want the progress [in trade relations] we have made to be affected. Though we are an LDC, we are a model country of export-led growth. It will be surely be a problem if the sector is affected."

Bangladesh's export to the US is worth $10 billion and to the EU worth $27 billion.

He added that while Bangladesh has competitors, he has faith in the country's garment owners, who are "very dynamic".

Momen further said there was once a lot of concern by the media when the US withdrew the quota system, "but the businesses were smart enough to ensure the exports went up even after the withdrawal [of the system]".

The quota system, initiated by the World Trade Organization, guaranteed that developing countries could export a certain amount of textile and garment products to developed nations.

The quota was withdrawn in 2005.

About US's policy on labour rights, Momen said it would be great if the US, the richest country of the world with a per capita income of $65,000, would come up with a programme to improve the fate of the workers and climate migrants of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, he expressed dismay at journalists following the US ambassador's meeting and visits.

"Why are you irritating him? It is uncomfortable for him."