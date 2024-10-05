labour Export: President seeks support from Malaysia

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has sought support of the Malaysian government to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh.

The president raised the labour export issue as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was on a six-hour visit to Dhaka, paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban yesterday evening.

The president also called upon the Malaysian government to provide all-out cooperation in the "economic reform" programme of the current interim government.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that during the meeting they exchanged views on various issues of bilateral interest, especially trade, investment, economic, technical cooperation, the Rohingya issue, and labour market.

The president said Malaysia is the second largest destination for Bangladesh's manpower exports, and Bangladesh's manpower is playing an important role in the economic development of both countries.

He said cooperation between Bangladesh and Malaysia in various sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, human resources, communication, culture, tourism, and education, has been increasing for the last 53 years.

Congratulating Malaysia as the next chair of ASEAN, the president expressed hope that ASEAN would fully contribute to regional peace, security, regional trade, and investment growth under Malaysia's able leadership.

The Malaysian premier assured the Bangladesh president of providing necessary support for implementing various reform programmes of the interim government.