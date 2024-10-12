Indian govt calls Tantibazar, Jeshoreshwari mandap incidents 'deplorable'

In a statement issued today, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, "We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira."

"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now."

The Indian MEA was referring to the incident of a man allegedly hurling a 'Molotov cocktail' — which failed to explode — at a puja mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar last night. The incident at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple occurred on Thursday, when a crown of the goddess Kali, which was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stolen.

In the statement, India called upon Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.