Says foreign minister about continuation of democracy

India stood by Bangladesh to ensure the continuation of democracy in the country when there were conspiracies to thwart the 12th national election, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"There were conspiracies to thwart the 2014 elections, but India was on our side. Also, there were efforts to make the 2018 elections controversial and questionable. India was and is now on our side…you know the position of India this year too for our democratic continuation."

Mahmud's comment came after his meeting with the Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, who called into the foreign ministry yesterday.

Journalists asked Mahmud if there was any discussion on the Western countries' response to the election result.

In its immediate response to the election, the US said the election was neither free nor fair, while the UK said the standards for democratic elections were not consistently met during the election period.

Canada said the electoral process fell short of the principles of democracy and freedom upon which Bangladesh was founded, while the EU regretted that not all major parties participated in the election.

Australia regretted that the elections took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially.

They either expressed concern or condemned the violence and the arrests of opposition members in the lead-up to the election.

"The election was free and festive despite many obstacles, including efforts to create anarchy by arson attacks and killing people," Mahmud said, adding that the foreign observers described the January 7 polls described it as free, fair and peaceful.

At the meeting, Mahmud and Verma discussed ways to expand trade and fully operationalise the connectivity projects that have been implemented, border haats and trade using the two countries' currencies.

They also discussed ways to settle some infrastructure issues for utilising the ports of Chattogram and Mongla to transport Indian commodities to the Northeast Indian states.

Mahmud emphasised renewing the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which will expire in 2026 and resolving the pending issues amicably.

Verma also extended Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar's invitation to visit Delhi.

Mahmud's first foreign tour as the foreign minister would be to Uganda on January 17.

Speaking to the journalists, Verma said they discussed how the bilateral relationship over the last decade has reached an unprecedented momentum and how it has become irreversible and people-centric.

He also talked about the completion of some large projects including energy pipeline, railway projects, power plants and digital payment systems and is exploring some issues that they would work in the future such as climate change and digital economy.

The neighbouring country also wants to support Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"India will always be ready to help the people of Bangladesh in realising their vision for a stable, progressive and prosperous society guided by our longstanding friendship."