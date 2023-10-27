Govt working to create conducive environment for free, fair polls

PM tells European commissioner; she’ll return home today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has briefed a European commissioner about how the Awami League government is working to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

During a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen in Brussels on Wednesday, the PM also highlighted the party's efforts to restore democracy in Bangladesh.

Hasina spoke about establishing an independent Election Commission, biometric information-based voter list, and transparent ballot boxes, said a foreign ministry statement yesterday.

She discussed these when Urpilainen called on her at her hotel, on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum on October 25-26.

It is the first meeting that the European Commission hosted since the initiative was launched in 2021 to support the global infrastructure gap in the developing countries of Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Urpilainen hoped that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held in a free and fair environment.

The commissioner expressed the EU's commitment to further deepen the Bangladesh-EU relationship and underscored potential areas of cooperation in energy transition, digital infrastructure, transport corridors, human capital development, and decent work.

Hasina thanked the EU for its continued support to Bangladesh's socio-economic development, particularly in the green transition, education, and skill development, the statement said.

During a meeting with European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer, she said Bangladesh could support EU efforts to diversify the production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical equipment.

Hoyer appreciated the use of the 1-billion-euro loan portfolio for Bangladesh since 2000 in areas of shared priorities.

He noted in particular progress in projects being implemented under the water treatment and rail link upgradation.

Referring to the achievements in ensuring safe water and sanitation for nearly 97 percent of people in Bangladesh, the PM requested the EIB to consider supporting river dredging, water conservation, and surface irrigation.

Hasina also mentioned the initiatives taken by her government to develop dual-track railways to promote cost-effective passenger and container traffic, while lauding the EIB's interest in financing impactful connectivity projects.

Hoyer referred to the loan package of 250 million euros signed in 2021 and said its disbursement would commence soon for strengthening the health system, the statement added.

The EIB president observed that Bangladesh was in an ideal situation to roll out vaccine production.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, during a meeting with Hasina, announced an additional €10.5 million in assistance for the Rohingyas.

Meanwhile, Hasina returns home today, wrapping up her three-day official visit to Belgium where she attended the Global Gateway Forum-2023, reports UNB.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage members, is scheduled to depart from Brussels Zaventem Airport at 2:00am today (Bangladesh time).

The plane is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15pm today.

The PM reached Brussels on Tuesday to attend the forum, held on October 25-26, at the invitation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.