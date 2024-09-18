Germany to support reform initiatives of interim govt: envoy

Germany will support the reform initiatives of the Interim Government, German ambassador Achim Tröster said today.

The German ambassador expressed his country's support when he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office.

Troster said Germany had a long-standing relationship with Bangladesh and in recent years it became one of the largest development partners of the country with aid amounting to over one billion euro.

He said the German support to Bangladesh would be demand-driven.

Germany has already proposed a concrete 50-million euro aid for renewable energy in Bangladesh, he said.

The ambassador said Germany would also lend 600 million Euro over a period of eight years for renewable energy.

"This is a privileged programme," he said, adding Bangladesh is one of a handful of countries who have got this project aid.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus recalled his long friendship with German leaders, saying he frequently attended the anniversaries of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He sought more German investment in Bangladesh and its expertise and technology to fight corruption.

Dr Yunus said the nation was united behind the students and youth who have ushered in a new era of hope for the country.

"Now we have to focus on their aspirations. We have to help them become entrepreneurs," he said.

He said his government would be keen to cut any obstacles to German investment in Bangladesh. He sought more private German funding for renewable energy and green transition.

Lutfey Siddiqi, the special envoy of the Chief Adviser, briefed the German envoy about reforms in the Bangladesh investment development authority.

He said German and Bangladesh firms can create a Green corridor.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary of SDG affairs, Uttam Kumar Karmaker, Additional Secretary of ERD, Kazi Russel Pervez, Director General (West Europe) of the Foreign ministry, and Jan Janowski, Deputy Chief of Mission of the German embassy were also present.