Ex-US envoy Haas joins Excelerate Energy

Former US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas has undertaken the role of strategic advisor at Excelerate Energy -- which runs a floating regasification unit that processes around 50 percent of liquified natural gas (LNG) imported by Bangladesh.

Haas retired from the US Foreign Service on September 27 after 33 years in Asia, Europe, and North Africa, most recently as ambassador to Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by Excelerate Energy yesterday.

The press release said Haas will join the Excelerate's Washington DC office this month.

"I am pleased to have Peter Haas join the Excelerate team. Over the course of his State Department career, he has been a tireless advocate for US businesses and commercial interests," said Steven Kobos, president and CEO of Excelerate.

"Peter understands the intersection of geopolitics and markets, and I am confident that his leadership and experience will strengthen our global team and help us deliver energy security for our customers around the world," he said.

The press release incorporated a comment of Haas, where he said, "I am excited to join Excelerate Energy in its mission to deliver innovative LNG solutions that drive economic growth and improve lives around the world."

Currently, two floating storage and regasification units are processing LNG imported by Bangladesh. The one owned by Excelerate supplies around 600 million cubic feet of gas per day.