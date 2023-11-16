EU to be more stringent in new trade arrangement

Says foreign ministry

The European Union will be more stringent on the labour and human rights, good governance, and sustainability as the bloc prepares a new trade arrangement called GSP Plus that will come into effect from 2030.

"The core elements of the EU trade policy are rights, sustainability and good governance. These will be more stringent in the GSP Plus," said Kazi Russel Pervez, director general (West Europe and European Union wing) at the ministry of foreign affairs, at a weekly media briefing today.

The comment comes as an EU delegation led by Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director of the European External Action Service, wrapped up a five-day visit to Bangladesh to assess the progress of the National Action Plan for labour sector reforms.

Bangladesh currently enjoys EU's Everything But Arms (EBA), a trade arrangement that offers duty-free and quota-free access to the EU market to the Least Developed Countries including Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is the largest beneficiary of the EBA, with exports to the EU market reaching 24 billion euros in 2022.

The EU is now working on a new trade arrangement GSP Plus, which is yet to be finalised.

Kazi Russel Pervez said Bangladesh already ratified 32 UN conventions that are required for the GSP Plus. The EU delegation will also assess the labour and human rights situation in Bangladesh and sensitise the government after Bangladesh applies for the GSP Plus.

There will also be issues of due diligence, which concerns green industries. Bangladesh is already working towards this, he said.

The EU delegation also spoke on human rights aspects including freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, space for civil society, trade union, etc.

"We have progressed on these aspects, but there is more scope for progress."

The 3+3 meeting involving the secretaries of the ministries of foreign affairs, labour and employment and commerce and the EU, the EU delegation discussed mainly the progress of NAP.

As per the NAP, around eight provisions that should have been included in the Labour Act were not included by 2022.

"As there is tripartite mechanism including the employers, workers and government, we will discuss these issues and include them hopefully early next year."

Russel Pervez said Bangladesh delegation told the EU mission to showcase the success of Bangladesh as a beneficiary of EBA. "We are confident of getting GSP Plus."

Asked for comment on India and US' discussion on Bangladesh's election at the recent 2+2 meeting in Delhi, Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson of the foreign ministry, said, "It was a bilateral discussion and whatever they discussed is their own affairs."