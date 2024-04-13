BNP more dangerous than Somali pirates: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said BNP party members are more dangerous than Somali pirates.

The minister said this to reporters after inaugurating the "Chittagong Eid Joy Festival" at Laldighi Chattar in Chattogram this afternoon.

"Somali pirates did not torture our sailors. They didn't burn people. But the BNP burns people to death. Under the leadership of Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, the BNP often became more dangerous than the Somali pirates," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while replying to a query about BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury's comment that Bangladeshi pirates are more dangerous than Somalia's pirates.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir recently said, "The people of the country are in a lot of sorrow and suffering; the common people could not celebrate Eid properly."

In this regard, Hasan said, "Maybe Mirza Fakhrul himself does not have peace, and that's why he made such a comment."

The country's people celebrated this Eid with great joy and festivity, he said.

"People are still immersed in Eid festivities. Eid journey was very comfortable and smooth. This time, the number of accidents was comparatively low. People are celebrating Eid with great enthusiasm."

Replying to another question from a journalist, the minister said there has been significant progress in rescuing the hijacked ship and its sailors.



"I can say that the sailors will be freed very soon. Inshallah, we will be able to free the ship. Significant progress has already been made," he said.