Mon Aug 26, 2024 11:20 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:21 AM

Biden, Modi discuss situation in Bangladesh

Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday (Monday) spoke to US President Joe Biden over the phone to discuss the situation in Bangladesh.

During the phone call initiated by Biden, "The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh and emphasised the restoration of law and order and ensuring the safety of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh," said a readout issued by the Indian Prime Minister's Office.

Besides Bangladesh, Modi and Biden had a detailed exchange of views about various regional and global issues, it added.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen further the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad and they agreed to remain in touch, according to the readout.

This was the first time Modi and Biden spoke to each other on the issue of Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Hasina resigned and escaped to India on August 5 in the face of weeks of street protests led by students.

Joe BidenNarendra ModiBangladesh political unrest 2024
