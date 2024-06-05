India
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:45 PM

Most Viewed

India

Narendra Modi likely to be sworn-in for third term on June 8

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:27 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:45 PM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has submitted resignation to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan after cabinet recommended dissolution of parliament's lower house, Reuters reported quoting a statement.

Narendra Modi's cabinet recommended the dissolution of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, a day after his Bharatiya Janata party-led alliance won a rare third term in general elections.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Narendra Modi after winning India's election 2024
Read more

India’s election opens the door to the past

Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn-in for a record-equalling third term on June 8, after key allies pledged their continued support a day after a humbling election verdict that saw his party lose its majority in parliament.

Modi, a populist who has dominated Indian politics since coming to power in 2014, will for the first time need the support of regional allies whose loyalties have wavered over the years, which could complicate the government's reform agenda.

Related topic:
Narendra ModiIndian Election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

right to information in indian elections

Right to information takes centre stage in Indian elections

2w ago
Narendra Modi after winning India's election 2024

India’s election opens the door to the past

1h ago
The lesser-known AI: America-India

Understanding Biden’s big bet on India

11m ago

Modi will only harm Pakistan, says Afridi

1y ago
Mamata says Modi should resign

Modi should resign immediately: Mamata

19h ago
আটকে পড়া বাংলাদেশিরা পাবেন ক্ষতিপূরণ, দোষীরা ছাড় পাবে না: কর্মসংস্থান প্রতিমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

আটকে পড়া বাংলাদেশিরা পাবেন ক্ষতিপূরণ, দোষীরা ছাড় পাবে না: কর্মসংস্থান প্রতিমন্ত্রী

মালয়েশিয়ায় যেতে না পেরে যারা ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হয়েছেন, তাদের ক্ষতিপূরণ দেওয়ার ব্যবস্থা করা হবে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

ওয়াশিং মেশিন, ফ্রিজ ও কম্পিউটারে কর কমার সম্ভাবনা

৪১ মিনিট আগে
push notification