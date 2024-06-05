Narendra Modi likely to be sworn-in for third term on June 8

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has submitted resignation to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan after cabinet recommended dissolution of parliament's lower house, Reuters reported quoting a statement.

Narendra Modi's cabinet recommended the dissolution of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, a day after his Bharatiya Janata party-led alliance won a rare third term in general elections.

Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn-in for a record-equalling third term on June 8, after key allies pledged their continued support a day after a humbling election verdict that saw his party lose its majority in parliament.

Modi, a populist who has dominated Indian politics since coming to power in 2014, will for the first time need the support of regional allies whose loyalties have wavered over the years, which could complicate the government's reform agenda.