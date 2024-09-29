Bangladesh urges UAE to recruit more manpower

Bangladesh has called the United Arab Emirates to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh in different sectors, including the private security sector.

Home Adviser (retd) Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury made the request during a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Khaseif Alhmoudi at the secretariat today.

Replying to the ambassador's query about security at diplomatic zone, the home adviser said Ansar battalion has been deployed there alongside regular security forces.

At the time, the ambassador informed the adviser about the demand for security personnel in the private sector of the UAE.

In response, Jahangir requested to recruit Battalion Ansar from Bangladesh in the sector.

He said an agreement may be signed at the ministry level subject to consensus between the two countries in this regard.

Various other issues related to mutual interests including the development of mutual relations, and technical cooperation in the e-visa sector were also discussed during the meeting.

Welcoming the ambassador at the beginning of the meeting, the home adviser said the UAE was the first gulf country to recognise Bangladesh.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a unique height through mutual cooperation. We not only want to continue this bilateral relationship, rather we want to take it forward," said Jahangir.

The ambassador said, "Bangladesh currently receives the highest remittance from the UAE."

Terming Bangladeshi workers highly skilled and professional, he said, "Bangladeshis are working with great efficiency and reputation in various sectors, including banking and engineering sectors, in the UAE."

The ambassador assured all-out cooperation from the UAE for technical assistance in issuing e-visa to Bangladesh.

The home adviser welcomed the move and said further steps will be taken soon in this regard.