Bangladesh for expanding bilateral trade with Sri Lanka

Bangladesh today expressed interest to expand trade and commerce with Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud made the remarks while Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Dhaka Dharmapala Weerakkody paid a courtesy call on him at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interests.

Hasan expressed his satisfaction on the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The foreign minister also expressed happiness over Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

He added that Bangladesh always stands by Sri Lanka during their crisis.

Mahmud emphasised on realising the full potentials of the two countries in strengthening the relations for betterment of the peoples of the two countries.

He mentioned that both the countries may also further intensify the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, agriculture, fisheries, ICT and hospitality sector, shipping, and maritime connectivity and people-to-people contact.

Mahmud added that bilateral trade may be expanded by exporting high quality pharmaceuticals and garments to Sri Lanka.

He also requested for more Sri Lankan investment in Economic Zones.

The foreign minister underlined on early conclusion of bilateral instruments including Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

High Commissioner Weerakkody informed the foreign minister on the prevailing economic situation in Sri Lanka and highlighted that their country is now in an economic recovery phase with the support of its friendly countries like Bangladesh.

He mentioned that both the countries can work together to further expanding the sectoral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

The foreign minister sought support of Sri Lanka in early repatriation of Rohingyas. He also emphasized that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can work together for extensive and substantial cooperation in the regional bodies like SAARC, BIMSTEC, and IORA.

The foreign minister wished the high commissioner a successful tenure in Bangladesh and assured him of all out support.