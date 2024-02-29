Bangladesh committed to uphold democratic principles

Foreign minister tells UN Human Rights Council

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday reaffirmed Bangladesh government's commitment to uphold the democratic principles as he spoke at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The minister in a video message to the Council said that the recently held 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh was conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The session began in Geneva on 26 February and will continue till 05 April.

Along with civil and political rights, the Bangladesh government is working relentlessly to realise economic and social rights of the people by accelerating the pace of development, he said.

"Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision to uphold the principles of equality, inclusivity, democracy, and human rights inspires us to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms for all our citizens,'' Hasan Mahmud said.

The foreign minister strongly condemned the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Palestine and called for an immediate end of Israeli aggressions.

Denouncing the repeated act of public desecration of Holy Quran and Islamophobia, he emphasised on the peaceful coexistence of peoples of various faiths.

Mahmud called upon the Human Rights Council to deliver on its promises to uphold human rights in line with the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity, and non-selectivity.

He underscored concerted efforts of all parties to ensure sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to Rakhine in Myanmar with safety and dignity.

Warning that the prolonged stay of Rohingya in Bangladesh would have serious consequences for the regional stability and security, he urged international community for their consistent focus on resolving the Rohingya crisis.