Bangladesh, China eye to expand bilateral trade

Dhaka and Beijing today discussed issues to promote and expand bilateral trade.

Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam (Titu) today and discussed how to promote China-Bangladesh Free Trade Negotiation, provide more financial support for bilateral trade, and attract more Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This will help Bangladesh in realizing its export diversification strategy and will also benefit the Bangladeshi people, it added.

The two sides spoke highly of the major achievements in trade and investment between China and Bangladesh, and agreed to expand the scale of bilateral trade, especially the export of Bangladeshi high-quality specialty products to China, the statement said.