ZI Khan Panna sued for murder attempt

Complainant does not know him

ZI Khan Panna was one of those most vocal against the brutal and deadly force student protesters had faced during the mass uprising, yet he has been implicated in a case over the injury of a demonstrator in Dhaka.

Panna was among the Supreme Court lawyers who argued vehemently in favour of a writ petition before a High Court bench on July 29, seeking its orders to stop the use of bullets on the student protesters.

He was also a member of a citizen's commission formed to investigate human rights violations and loss of lives during the student-led mass protests.

The case against the eminent rights activist and 179 others involves attempted murder charges.

The plaintiff, Mohammad Baker, 52, sells vegetables on a rickshaw van in the Banasree area. He filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station on October 17 on charges of shooting his son, Ahadul Islam, 25.

Baker, however, said he did not know Panna and how his name was included in the case.

"A lawyer named Jashim and some other people made the list of the accused and I just signed the FIR," Baker told The Daily Star over the phone yesterday.

"I wanted justice for my son. So, I sought their help to file the case," he said.

Baker added he had no details of lawyer Jashim. Several attempts by this newspaper to reach the lawyer failed.

According to the case statement, Ahadul and others were protesting near Meradia Bazar on July 19 afternoon when "many of the named accused along with other unnamed BGB, police personnel and Awami League leaders and activists opened fire at the behest of some other accused".

Ahadul suffered bullet wounds in the left leg, and was beaten up as he fell on the ground, according to the case dossier. He later took treatment at different hospitals, Baker said in the FIR.

Panna is the 94th on the list of accused, who include Obaidul Quader, former road transport and bridges minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, former home minister, and Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, incumbent director general of Border Guard Bangladesh.

Daud Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khilgaon Police Station, said they were investigating the case to check if the allegations were true.

Panna recently criticised the interim government on various issues, such as Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's "reset button" remarks, the cancellation of several national days, including March 7, and the wholesale filing of murder cases across the country over killings during the uprising.

Talking about the case against him yesterday, Panna told reporters that he would fight the case legally as a lawyer.

He also said many might have been hurt by and could not tolerate his direct criticism of some mistakes of the interim government that led to the filing of the case.

Speaking to The Daily Star later, Panna said he had nothing to say about the "false case because he was wrongly implicated".

"I want no false cases filed against anyone, or no one to wrongly implicate others to harass them," he said.

Panna said he was against the quota system in government jobs all along, even before the students started the quota reforms movement.

"I was connected to the movement until the end [of the AL regime] on August 5. Then why would I do such a thing [like being involved in the shooting on July 19] as per Sheikh Hasina's direction?" asked Panna.

He sees ill intentions to shield the real culprits behind the case.

The lawyer filed a petition with the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court is set to hear the petition today.

Ain O Salish Kendra, of which Panna is the chairperson, and several other rights groups have condemned the naming of Panna as an accused in the case.

Panna was one of the SC lawyers who stood by the six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement when they were unlawfully detained by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police for several days in late July.

The detectives were forced to release the six coordinators on August 1.

Panna was a member of the National Mass Inquiry Commission formed by noted citizens on July 29 to probe gross violations of laws, human rights and loss of lives by the law enforcers during the mass protests.

The rights activist was one of the 30 lawyers who on July 21 issued a statement condemning the use of excessive and disproportionate force on the student protesters, demanding quota reforms in government jobs.

After the political changeover, he criticised the interim government for suspending an assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat district on October 7 because of her Facebook post slating the government.

A day later, chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam in a Facebook post said Panna had been "an average lawyer all his adult life". "Somehow, he is good at making noises, which perhaps took him to where he is today," Shafiqul wrote.

The post, however, is not available now.